A frugal woman who has a personal principle against extravagant spending had a difficult time deciding how much to spend on her wedding gown, and when for lack of no option she bought it for over $1,000, she vowed to wear it every day until she gets value for the cost of purchasing the dress.

43-year-old Tammy Hall decided to be frugal in 2016, after a trip to India opened her eyes to how much we as a society consume, according to Odditycentral.com.

After she returning to Adelaide, in Southern Australia, her experience in India made her place a moratorium on buying any new clothes or footwear for a whole year.

Tammy Hall became so economical that when her wedding was due, she could not convince herself why she should spend so much on it for just a day’s use.

“In the end, I decided that if I was going to get a wedding dress, I’d make sure I wore it again and again,” she is quoted as saying in an interview with PA Real Life.

A principled woman as she is, Tammy has since honoured her vow, and worn the gown to almost everywhere on almost a daily basis.

"I've worn it to do things like play basketball, go fishing and even to hike across a mud crater," Tammy added.

Expectedly, people would look at her in surprise, and others would pass comments to see her reduce the ‘extraordinary’ dress to ordinary daily dress.

She said: “The first time I wore it after the wedding was to vote in the Australian election in early 2019. Since then, it’s been to all sorts of places. Wearing it on a crowded commuter train was especially funny, but I’ve worn it to cook and do chores, to football games, to the gym – even to chop wood.”

It appears that no amount of criticism or weird look will make Tammy change her mind to make good use of her wedding gown.

Is she not a row mode that every woman should emulate? What’s your opinion?