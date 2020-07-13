According to the frustrated man identified on Twitter as Naytan using the handle @naytanoreal, there are many other service personnel who have fallen victim to the fraudulent act believed to be ongoing with the connivance of some staff of the NSS.

He took to the social media platform to recount how it took him a long time to realise that he has been scammed by someone who claimed to be working at the National Service Secretariat.

Alleged fraudster ‘within’ National Service Secretariat uses personnel details to take loans

He said when the 2019 batch of the service started in September 2019, some of them had issues with receiving their allowances for several months, and subsequently, a memo was placed in their social media page asking all the affected personnel to call a certain phone number for a resolution of their issues, and he and others complied.

The memo looked legitimate because it was placed on an official social media page of the personnel.

After providing his details to the man he spoke to on the above phone number and sent him his service details, he started receiving the allowances but with some anomalies.

“The next month unsurprisingly, I only received half of what I was supposed to receive. Then I thought to myself, maybe bcos I was overpaid for the arrears, they’d have to deduct from the subsequent payment till it’s covered. To make it clear.

“Ghc309 has been continuously deducted from my allowance from January till date which sums up to 1,800+. At this point, my own money was being taken so I had to do something. Here’s everything... I went to the NSS regional office/account office to make my complaint...,” @naytanoreal said.

He later realized that the person he spoke to used his details to contract a loan from Direct Savings and Loans.

Part of his confusion has to do with how the person managed to take a loan from a financial institution worth its salt with just his National Service details without other information such as phone number and so on.

@naytanoreal revealed that he went to one of the NSS regional offices to lodge a complaint only to know that there were other colleagues who have also fallen for the scam.

He added that speculations are rife within the personnel that there must be some criminal elements within the NSS who are defrauding the personnel.

The NSS has not responded to the allegations yet.

Read his full narration below: