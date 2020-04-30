The video circulating on social media shows the Nigerian soldier and a Nigerian mobile police officer fighting over superiority at an interstate border.

The police officer who started the seniority beef could be heard asking the soldier: “you don’t know your mate abi?”

The angered the soldier so much that he cursed his colleague saying “God will punish you” before proceeding to ask “are you my senior?”

Although the police officer was armed, the armless soldier did not appear scared in any way.

Watch the video below: