American lady narrates how her missing iPhone landed at Kwame Nkrumah Circle (WATCH)

Cassidy did everything in the first few weeks to find the phone, but the person who stole it refused to switch it on for months.

“So, at the beginning of October, I lost my iPhone in [Washington] D.C.,” she narrated. “And obviously, I did all my Find My iPhone stuff – I tried to play the sound to see if it’s in my apartment. I put it on lost mode and I tried to track it but it was turned off.”

She said she received an email a few days ago to notify her about the phone status.

“Then, yesterday, I get this email that a sound was played on my iPhone – which means that my phone was turned back on and it’s now tracking and I’ll find my phone.”

Cassidy disclosed that through the help of her friends, she found out that her phone was in Ghana and that it was in a shop that had put it on sale.

“So, I went to find my friends to try to see where my phone was, thinking it would be in D.C. And this b*tch was in Ghana.”

“She’s in Africa and I don’t know how it got there. It’s been a couple of months but now she’s turned on and she’s in Ghana. So, I googled the address and here she is at the phone store,” she added.

Even though Cassidy was serious about the situation, how she narrated the incident got people bursting into laughter.

“So this is how they get these slightly used from iPhones U.K. and USA? Oh, okay, okay,” Instagram user’ kojo_jackson_’ said.

Some people identified the shop where Cassidy’s phone was located.

Instagram user ‘nanaquame990’ said: “The shop at the end of the video looks family family paaaa.”