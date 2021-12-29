Man flogged mercilessly at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

He was ordered to hold up the said counterfeit currency notes while being filmed, with a cane-wielding man flogging him intermittently.

Reports indicate that the suspect visited Circle Mall in Ghana and used counterfeit Ghana Cedis to pay for the expensive phone but he was caught before he had the chance to leave with the device.

It is further reported that before he was finally handed over to the police, an unknown number of lashes were inflicted on the young man.

All his pleas for clemency did not touch the hearts of the angry bystanders at the popular congested area of the national capital notorious for criminal activities.

“Chairman carry counterfeit go buy phone for Circle...,” Atinka News captioned the video that has received numerous reactions on Instagram.

The latest development comes just a few days after an American lady narrated how she lost her iPhone in Washington, D.C. and later found out that it was put on sale at a phone shop at Tip-Toe Lane, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The lady identified as Cassidy took to her TikTok page to uncover that she lost her phone in D.C. in October this year. But after waiting for months to have the phone switched on so that she could use the Find My iPhone feature to track down her phone, she found out it was on a different continent.

“So, I went to find my friends to try to see where my phone was, thinking it would be in D.C. And this b*tch was in Ghana.