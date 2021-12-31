According to him, it will be the last initiative he will deliver to his constituents for the year 2021 which ends some hours from now.
Okudzeto Ablakwa launches Furniture and Footwear Bank in his constituency today
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is set to launch what he refers to as Furniture and Footwear Bank [FFB] today, December 31 in his constituency.
The lawmaker further disclosed that the initiative is aimed at being a storehouse for a considerable number of furniture and footwear.
The furniture will be supplied to public schools in the constituency’s catchment area to eliminate the endemic no-furniture syndrome in schools, while the footwear component will also end the disturbing trend of children walking barefooted to school.
“We aim to establish a furniture bank that constantly stores at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages.
“The purpose of this initiative is o ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again,” flyers of the intended launch read.
Taking to his Facebook page to announce the laudable initiative, Mr Ablakwa wrote: “Ready to launch our last intervention on the last day of 2021 @ 11 am tomorrow — The North Tongu MP’s Furniture and Footwear Bank [FFB]. Thank you all for supporting the vision.”
His followers have been showering him with lots of commendation following the announcement, with some urging him to start considering being a vice president or the substantive president in the future. Some other people have suggested that he is the embodiment of a true people’s representative and that Ghana has never had his kind.
This is not the first human-centred initiative the MP has rolled out in his constituency this year alone; farmers, health workers, teachers, NABCO trainees, pensioners, among others have all benefitted from his commitment to being an exceptional MP.
