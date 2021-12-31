Okudzeto Ablakwa launches Furniture and Footwear Bank in his constituency today

The lawmaker further disclosed that the initiative is aimed at being a storehouse for a considerable number of furniture and footwear.

The furniture will be supplied to public schools in the constituency’s catchment area to eliminate the endemic no-furniture syndrome in schools, while the footwear component will also end the disturbing trend of children walking barefooted to school.

“We aim to establish a furniture bank that constantly stores at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages.

“The purpose of this initiative is o ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again,” flyers of the intended launch read.

Taking to his Facebook page to announce the laudable initiative, Mr Ablakwa wrote: “Ready to launch our last intervention on the last day of 2021 @ 11 am tomorrow — The North Tongu MP’s Furniture and Footwear Bank [FFB]. Thank you all for supporting the vision.”

His followers have been showering him with lots of commendation following the announcement, with some urging him to start considering being a vice president or the substantive president in the future. Some other people have suggested that he is the embodiment of a true people’s representative and that Ghana has never had his kind.