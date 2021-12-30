We've crippled notorious criminal networks in Ghana - ACP Kwesi Ofori

According to him, the deployment of special anti-robbery squads by Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare to robbery-prone areas in Ghana has been a big blow to hitherto reigning criminals.

“Robberies in this country have been nipped in the bud, talking about the Bono East the northern corridor that leads to the five northern regions, and Afram Plains area where robbers attack market women and so forth.

“We have been able to send special anti-robberies squad to assist the various regions and this formula has really worked, it has created desirable security in the aforementioned areas and we have been able to dismantle most of the dangerous criminal networks through public co-operation, intelligence-led operations among others.

“It is our hope that come 2022 the Police may move to another level,” ACP Kwesi Fori told TV3’s Komla Adom.

He went further to talk about how the new police administration is working hard to help the service regain its lost glory and become a beacon that other countries would look up to.