A video circulating online shows the indiscreet bridesmaid twisting and turning her waist with her butts rubbing against the groom’s groin area, in the presence of other attendees, the bride and the two families.

Having foreseen danger, the beautiful bride quickly jumped to her groom’s rescue by pushing the bridesmaid away and taking the dancing floor to do a decent dance with her man who was apparently enjoying the raunchy dance with the bridesmaid.

After pushing the bridesmaid away, a group of unhappy men could be seen cautioning the groom who had placed his hands on the hips of the dirty dancing bridesmaid.

The video has triggered reactions from social media users, especially ladies, most of whom believe the bridesmaid had a diabolical intent. Some of them have even indicated how they will draw serious boundary lines when their wedding time is due, in order to safeguard their marriages.

Watch the hilarious video: