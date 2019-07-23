A paramedic reportedly stabbed a colleague from another health center at an accident scene on the R55 in South Africa on Monday.

According to briefly.co.za, the two health workers had an argument at the accident scene, and out of anger, one of them walked to the emergency van and pulled out a knife with which he stabbed his colleague.

Twitter user HlogiVester who posted an aftermath video of the incident said: "I'm not really surprised. That paramedic must be charged with attempted murder and the HPCSA must strike his name off the register, he's a danger to our society."

It is not clear what exactly triggered the argument between the two paramedics.

The matter has gotten to the attention of the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, and it expressed worry over the incident, describing it as criminal.

READ ALSO: Footballer reportedly receives fowl as man of the match award

Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services is quoted as saying: "I don't belong to the organisation but I believe that I have a responsibility to apologise. This is a criminal act and we cannot work like that."

It is reported that following over 30 attacks on paramedics across South Africa, the country’s Emergency Personnel Union called on health workers to start carrying firearms to protect both themselves and their patients.