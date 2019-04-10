The incident happened at in Okpe, Nigeria’s Delta State where the uniformed police officer pulled over a commercial vehicle carrying some students of Delta State University, for a routine check on the car.

However, the policeman reportedly extended his search to the phones of all the students on-board the car.

As soon as he spotted one of the students holding an Iphone, the officer seized it and enquired how much it cost. After the student replied that he bought the phone at N200k, the policeman got infuriated and started hitting the student, saying he has been in the police service for almost 14 years, but is unable to afford such an expensive phone.

READ ALSO: Women, if you tempt me, I will fall, I’m obsessed with your nakedness – Prophet Kumchacha warns

According to gistreel.com, the students were prevented from continuing their journey with other passengers onboard the commercial vehicle.

As they insisted on getting back the phone, the officer got infuriated and slapped the Iphone owner and then smashed the phone on the ground.

A video of the hilarious scene was posted online and it’s going viral

Watch the video below: