A traffic police officer in Kenya nearly met his untimely death after a colleague police officer fired a gunshot at him out of anger, for arresting the driver of a car which he claimed belongs to him.

According to reports, the driver was driving without a license, and Hillary Korir who was on duty along General Waruinge road arrested and was taking him to the Pangani police station on Wednesday, August 7.

However, on the way to the station, the commercial bus driver made a call, but little did Hillary Korir know that he was calling a fellow police officer.

When they got to Kariokor roundabout, Constable Abel Musati based at Kamukunji Police Station intercepted the vehicle and pulled his colleague officer out of it, and then asked the driver to go.

According to him, the car in question belonged to him, so it was out of place for his colleague officer to arrest the driver, regardless of the offence.

However, as Hillary Korir was returning to his duty post, Constable Abel Musati followed and fired a shot at him, but the bullet narrowly missed him.

A police report said Musati was later arrested and disarmed of his AK 47 and taken to police custody, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.