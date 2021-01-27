The said marriage is reported to have taken place in northern Nigeria on Friday, January 22, 2021.

When the photo of the couple’s wedding calendar was shared on Twitter after their marriage ceremony, Twitter users could not hide their disgust at what some of them referred to as a destruction of the life of a potential great woman.

Although the bride’s age is not known, a look at her in the viral photo clearly shows that she is too young to have any business doing with marriage with no other than a man old enough to be her grandfather.

She looks to innocent to appreciate the magnitude of predicament she has been put into.

Angry reactions greet marriage between a grey-bearded old man and a little girl

Child marriage is a disturbing canker militating against the development of the continent as the lives and potentially successful future of extremely young girls are more or less truncated through marriage to grave-nearing old men.

Although some countries have been trying in their own ways to alleviate the development through legislation and sensitization, it is still endemic in certain parts of the continent.

Sometimes, it is the parents of these youngsters who marry them off to the dirty old men for monetary gains against the will of the children.

