Any man who doesn’t cheat on his partner is either jobless or have a disability – Man claims

Andreas Kamasah

A man has claimed that every man is born to womanise, so women should stop expecting anything different to avoid heartbreaks.

The South African man emphasized by adding that any man who sticks to one woman and does not cheat on her must either be jobless or have a disability that makes it difficult to have multiple partners.

The man identified on Twitter as Bongani Raymond was reacting to a vow by another user of the platform also identified as @thembisile_Q that she would never accept back a man who has cheated on her with another woman.

According to the lady, she would rather move on and date as many other men as she can, even if it would mean exhausting entire South Africa before she finally meets her ‘Mr. Right’.

I’d rather date the whole of SA than to forgive a cheater,” @thembisile_Q wrote on Twitter which got many people reacting.

Then, sharing his view on the topic, Bongani Raymond asked: “Is there a man out there who doesn’t cheat?” before adding “Men who don’t cheat are either jobless, have a disability or in jail.”

His advice was meant to make @thembisile_Q soften her stance and have a different view of men’s infidelity by accepting it as normal rather than jumping from one relationship to another.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

