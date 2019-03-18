A certain young man who was faced with taking care of his little baby while his wife was reportedly away devised a means to trick the baby into ignorantly feeding from the same feeding bottle it initially rejected.

READ ALSO: Magistrate accused of murder says she feels unsafe among prisoners she has jailed

The young man placed the feeding bottle inside his shirt and projected it to look like a sagging breast, and the ‘stubborn’ baby fed on it without knowing.

Necessity is indeed the mother of invention! Watch the video below: