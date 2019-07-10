However, the devastating state of the profession is not deterring others from venturing into it, as people are racing against all odds to make into the fraternity.

Sharon Mbabazi from Kenya is a young woman who lost her mother when she was only 5 years old, and at age six, she started construction work together with her siblings to make ends meet.

“I lost my mum when I was five-years old. I grew up with my dad and four siblings,” she is quoted as saying.

She is reported as having told NBS Television that her plight worsened when her father who was a mine worker also suffered a debilitating accident, making her the family’s breadwinner by default.

“As he was working in the mine, a brick hit him and cracked one of his ribs,” Sharon further revealed.

At this point, the young lady who happens to be the third child of her parents could have either dropped out of school or resorted to immoral means of making ends meet.

However, Sharon chose to be determined and continued with the brick making business which caters for her, siblings and ailing father till date.

She is currently in journalism school thanks to the brick making business, and she hopes to break the chain of poverty that has bedeviled her family.

Her awe-inspiring story has touched the hearts of many people with some urging her to not give up.

See more of her photos below: