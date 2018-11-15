Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages

Doctors had set Bao Kou Julie Yang and Bao Nhia Julia Yang's due dates just two days apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages play

Beautiful twins give birth on the same day after suffering miscarriages

Events do coincide, but the story of a pair of 23-year-old twins in California, United States who gave birth to adorable daughters has amazed many people, and they have been expressing their admirations for both the mothers and the new born babies.

A report by parent24.com says doctors had set Bao Kou Julie Yang and Bao Nhia Julia Yang's due dates just two days apart.

However, shockingly, on November 4, both beautiful twins reportedly went into labour and Bao Kou gave birth to her baby girl, Nadalie. Reports say less than two hours later, Bao Nhia also welcomed baby girl, Candra.

The twin mothers are as amazed at the development as the general public. Bao Kou is quoted as saying: “We both weren’t expecting this, to say the very least. I was definitely in shock, but I was happy for the both of us. It’s really a miracle.”

Briefly.co.za reports that the twins had earlier suffered miscarriages, but the experience brought them closer.

It further reported that Nadalie is Bao Kou's first child while Candra is Bao Nhia's third, and they shared the same hospital ward after delivery.

READ ALSO: Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral

Admirations started pouring in after the hospital where the deliveries happened released their photos online.

One social media user said: “Baby cousins sharing the same birthdays just like their mommies! Congratulations.”

The coincidence is so stunning that some people have been wondering how the husbands of Bao Kou and Bao Nhia did the magic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong 12-year-old robbery gang leader arrested in Mampong
Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral
Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video) Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research

Recommended Videos

King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully
Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime
Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime



Related Articles

Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral
Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years

Filla

Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
X
Advertisement