Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Minister resigns after his masturbation video went viral

Malusi Gigaba has reportedly accused the South Africa's security services of hacking his phone and releasing the 13-second video.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malusi Gigaba, SA Minister for Home Affairs resigns after his masturbation video went viral play

Malusi Gigaba, SA Minister for Home Affairs resigns after his masturbation video went viral

South Africa’s minister for Home Affairs has resigned from his post two weeks after he was seen in a viral video seriously masturbating, which he claimed was meant for his wife.

Malusi Gigaba, according to the BBC, has accused the South Africa's security services of hacking his phone and releasing the 13-second video.

The news website reported that a statement from the presidency said Gigaba, a senior member of the governing African National Congress (ANC) - was "stepping aside for the sake of our country and the movement to which he belongs". 

Prior to the resignation, the embattled 47-year-old minister had been hit with other controversies following which many anticorruption activists and opposition parties called on Cyril Ramaphosa to sack him.

Earlier, reports say he was accused of using his roles in various ministerial portfolios to assist the controversial Gupta business family form India which was widely linked to several corruption scandals under ex-President Jacob Zuma's administration.

READ ALSO: Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)

Although Gigaba and other parties denied the allegations, some individuals and civil society groups as well as opposition parties thought he was not fit to hold a ministerial position.

The BBC again reported that in recent weeks, calls for the minister’s removal heightened following a Constitutional Court ruling which upheld an earlier finding that he lied under oath while giving evidence about a government contract.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video) Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video) King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)

Recommended Videos

Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where childbirth is a superstitious crime
Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime Dove, the Ghanaian village where birth is a superstitious crime
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out ‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out



Related Articles

Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)
Adulterous woman cuts off lover’s penis for cheating on her
Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research
Pastor makes church members lick his shoes to receive miracle money
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was just taking a nap

Filla

Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man cooks inside the toilet because his sink is dirty
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
95-year-old man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was just taking a nap
X
Advertisement