Nigerian police reveal why they will not stop taking bribes (Video)

A video circulating on social media shows Nigerian police officers spelling out factors that contribute to their inability to perform their duties to the country’s citizenry in a professional manner.

The video was apparently filmed to champion a campaign aimed at bettering the living conditions of police officers, and also providing them with the requisite accoutrements to provide proper security to civilians.

The video was initially posted online by a twitter user identified as King Sola and it has since gone viral and gotten many users declaring their support for the campaign.

Mostly, civilians' expectations of the police are high, but hardly does anyone takes the trouble to ascertain whether they are sufficiently equipped to meet those expectations or not.

The campaign dubbed "E fit happen" seems to advocating for things all police services in the whole African continent need, and not only that of Nigeria.

Watch the video and comments below: