Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets

A Kenyan man reportedly collapsed at Narok County Referral Hospital after learning that the mother of his twins had given birth to another triplets.

Instead of rejoicing over the birth of three bouncing babies as some men would have done, 28-year-old Francis Gitau slumped out of shock and fear.

His 30-year-old wife, Jacinta Mwihaki who revealed the news to him though she was doing him good, but it ended up being the worst news to have hit him.

Fortunately, the incident happened in a hospital environment, and when Francis Gitau regained consciousness, he said to news men that the birth of triplets was ordinarily supposed to be a good news, but the fear of inability to cater for them was what caused his collapse.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the man bemoaned the high cost of living in the East African country and how difficult it would be to sufficiently cater for a suddenly ballooned family with his woefully meagre income.

The news website reported of a similar incident early this year about a father of twins having ran away to an unknown destination for good, after his wife had given birth to triplets.

Meanwhile, if Francis was in Tanzania before this incident, President John Magufuli would have probably bestowed a national honour on him for ‘being a man’.

He has been preaching against family planning, saying they need more people, to the extent that his government has banned family planning advertisements in the country’s media.