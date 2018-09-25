Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets


Drama Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets

Francis Gitau's 30-year-old wife, Jacinta Mwihaki who revealed the news to him though she was doing him good, but it ended up being the worst news to have hit him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets play

A Kenyan man reportedly collapsed at Narok County Referral Hospital after learning that the mother of his twins had given birth to another triplets.

Instead of rejoicing over the birth of three bouncing babies as some men would have done, 28-year-old Francis Gitau slumped out of shock and fear.

His 30-year-old wife, Jacinta Mwihaki who revealed the news to him though she was doing him good, but it ended up being the worst news to have hit him.

Fortunately, the incident happened in a hospital environment, and when Francis Gitau regained consciousness, he said to news men that the birth of triplets was ordinarily supposed to be a good news, but the fear of inability to cater for them was what caused his collapse.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for using rented triplets to beg for alms

Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets play

Father of twins collapses as his wife gives birth to triplets

 

According to Tuko.co.ke, the man bemoaned the high cost of living in the East African country and how difficult it would be to sufficiently cater for a suddenly ballooned family with his woefully meagre income.

The news website reported of a similar incident early this year about a father of twins having ran away to an unknown destination for good, after his wife had given birth to triplets.

Meanwhile, if Francis was in Tanzania before this incident, President John Magufuli would have probably bestowed a national honour on him for ‘being a man’.

He has been preaching against family planning, saying they need more people, to the extent that his government has banned family planning advertisements in the country’s media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Man narrates how he got his penis restored after it disappeared Video Man narrates how he got his penis restored after it disappeared
Hilarious! Divorced man arrested for stealing 73 wedding gowns Hilarious! Divorced man arrested for stealing 73 wedding gowns
Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing
So Sad: Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air
Unfortunate: Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell
In South Africa: Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+) In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex



Top Articles

1 Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die,...bullet
2 In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)bullet
3 Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting...bullet
4 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
5 Suicide Mission Ashanti Region 'Shatta Wale' admitted in...bullet
6 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
7 Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keepingbullet
8 Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving...bullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles"...bullet

Related Articles

Video Man narrates how he got his penis restored after it disappeared
Hilarious! Divorced man arrested for stealing 73 wedding gowns
Inspiration! Woman returns to basic school after childbearing
So Sad Flight attendant sacked for accepting fiancés proposal mid-air
Unfortunate Man caged for allegedly stealing KMA dustbin to sell
In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)
Shocking Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her
Central Region 'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued
Callous Lover Ghanaian jailed 5 years for knowingly infecting girlfriends with HIV
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier

Top Videos

1 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
2 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
3 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
4 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
5 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
6 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second...bullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social...bullet
9 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor...bullet
10 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet

Filla

Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Interesting! Man in jail for allegedly robbing soldier
Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement
Nakuru Drunk man throws his baby into burning furnace in Nakuru
What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
X
Advertisement