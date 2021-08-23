According to a report by Rainbowradioonline.com, Prophet Kofi Oduro expressed utter shock at the mindboggling incident that occurred at Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region.
Bible-reading Christian killed people & stored body parts in a fridge? – Prophet Oduro surprised
The General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry could not believe that a young man known to be a Bible-reading Christian did not only heartlessly kill fellow human beings but also went to the extent of storing their body parts inside his fridge.
During a sermon on Sunday, August 22, 2021, he entreated his congregation members to desist from all forms of evil including adultery, fornication, homosexuality, and forms of negative acts that go contrary to God’s word, the news website said.
The popular man of God’s admonishing was in the wake of the arrest of a 28-year-old architect for allegedly killing about three children and keeping their body parts in a fridge.
The suspect identified as Richard Appiah who is also a surveyor is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.
Police have said that the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces and some of the parts were allegedly kept in a double door fridge found in one of the rooms in the house where Appiah lived.
It is alleged that the suspect intended to use the human body parts for money rituals
He is currently in police custody alongside another man suspected to be his accomplice.
Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Damare has instructed the national CID to assist the Bono Regional command to unveil all the facts surrounding the incident.
