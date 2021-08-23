Bible-reading Christian killed people & stored body parts in a fridge? – Prophet Oduro surprised

During a sermon on Sunday, August 22, 2021, he entreated his congregation members to desist from all forms of evil including adultery, fornication, homosexuality, and forms of negative acts that go contrary to God’s word, the news website said.

The popular man of God’s admonishing was in the wake of the arrest of a 28-year-old architect for allegedly killing about three children and keeping their body parts in a fridge.

The suspect identified as Richard Appiah who is also a surveyor is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

Police have said that the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces and some of the parts were allegedly kept in a double door fridge found in one of the rooms in the house where Appiah lived.

It is alleged that the suspect intended to use the human body parts for money rituals

He is currently in police custody alongside another man suspected to be his accomplice.