Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has shared a video of the moment she signed up for surgery.

The social media 'Barbie' shared the video on his Instagram and called on fans and well-wishers to pray for a safe process.

The video which he shared in three parts showed moments when he signed the medical papers.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“I’m scared…. surgery time. Wish me goodluck. I just signed… I pray nothing happen to me after dis surgery.”

Bobrisky has been undergoing surgeries to completely change into a complete woman in consonance with his long term ambition.