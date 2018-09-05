Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food


Shameful!!! Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food

The shameful incident was shared by a twitter user identified as Hausa Boy with a handle @seehausaboy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food play

Reports circulating online suggest that a Nigerian bride who was being wedded displayed her bad side on the big day by slapping her mother in-law in retaliation for her attack.

The shameful incident was shared on social media by a twitter user identified as Hausa Boy with a handle @seehausaboy.

He claimed his friend had witnessed the scene and described it as awful, as all guests and family members were utterly shocked.

He wrote on twitter:

“I asked a colleague how her weekend went and she said she went for a wedding in Lagos and something dramatic happened Guys! I can’t laugh alone Issa Thread.

“My colleague is a friend to the groom and as such, had to represent. They worked back in day as bankers in one of the top generation Banks. There was lotsa food and drinks, DJ was on point, everything was going on smoothly.

“But then again, both the groom and the bride cooked separately to ensure the meal gets to all the people they invited (which i think is the norm these days with Yoruba weddings) but unfortunately, the food on the groom side had finished in no time.

READ MORE:  Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes

Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food play

 

“Then walked in a very important guest from the groom’s family, a very close relation of the mother in law of the bride. He apparently showed up late and she needed to have them served. They were just too important not to be entertained.

“The mother in law approached the bride to speak to her caterer to have them serve her guests who had just arrived. to her surprise, she declined and said the food remaining was for some guests at home.

“The mother in law ignored her and went to dish out some food from the cooler and ordered it to be taken to the guest who were already seated and waiting. The caterer couldn’t stop her because after all, she was the mother of the groom!

“Next thing, the bride came down from the car and ordered that the food be returned. The guys carrying the food were confused. The bride actually went by herself, collected the tray and poured the food back into the cooler

“The Mother in law felt to embarrassed and disrespected that she slapped the bride. The bride returned the slap! Then heavens let loose.

“There was chaos everywhere. The groom and the groomsmen were so disappointed. he said he wasn’t interested in the solemnization of the union anymore. He left along with his family members. The bride too left as well

“In the end, my colleague kukuma packed her ‘Kaya’ and left, leaving a huge number of guest murmuring and stuff at what had transpired.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hilarious Video: Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes Hilarious Video Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes
Safety: Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killers
Human Right Violation? 2 women flogged in public for lesbianism Human Right Violation? 2 women flogged in public for lesbianism
Amazing! This church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives Amazing! This church for drunkards and drug addicts is changing lives
Dilemma: “I love my lady but she keeps falling for bad guys”- Man seeks advice Dilemma “I love my lady but she keeps falling for bad guys”- Man seeks advice
Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by man goes viral Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by man goes viral

Recommended Videos

Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting
Scary: People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting Scary People of Indian village play with live scorpions without any sting
Discovery: Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of names of ‘lovers’ Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of names of ‘lovers’



Top Articles

1 Power Outage Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick in his...bullet
2 Good To Be Single? Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by...bullet
3 Trouble!!! Female MP declares one-month sex ban in Kenyan homesbullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Impunity!!! “It was Allah who destined our arrested” – Armed...bullet
6 Bombshell Dying CIA agent reveals how he killed Bob Marleybullet
7 New Technology Man caught stealing money from tithe box by...bullet
8 Video Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
9 Photos Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains...bullet
10 Video Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list...bullet

Related Articles

Video Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of men's names
New Technology Man caught stealing money from tithe box by using wire and chewing gum
Video Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop wedding party
Revelation! “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady
Photos Lady jumps out of ritual killers’ car, sustains severe injuries
Heartbreaking “We've nobody, send your men to save us, America and UN” – Pastor weeps
Assault! Police arrest gay man for 'scattering' partner’s anus
Hilarious! Sugar daddy is for rich men, guess how poor men are called
Unbelievable! Man invests in surgical modification of his face to look like a skull
Video 147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
3 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of names...bullet
4 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
5 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
6 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
7 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
8 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet
9 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on...bullet
10 Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a...bullet

Filla

Sex toy Man has 23-inch dildo stuck up his backside for 24 hours before doctors could remove it
People of Indian village play with scorpion without suffering any sting
Video People of Indian village play with live scorpions without suffering any sting
Woman gives birth on wedding day before exchange of vows
Surprise! Woman gives birth on wedding day before exchange of vows
“I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady
Revelation! “I’m single because no man matches my libido to give me orgasm” – Lady