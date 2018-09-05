Bride and mother in-law trade slaps on wedding day over food

news

Reports circulating online suggest that a Nigerian bride who was being wedded displayed her bad side on the big day by slapping her mother in-law in retaliation for her attack.

The shameful incident was shared on social media by a twitter user identified as Hausa Boy with a handle @seehausaboy.

He claimed his friend had witnessed the scene and described it as awful, as all guests and family members were utterly shocked.

He wrote on twitter:

“I asked a colleague how her weekend went and she said she went for a wedding in Lagos and something dramatic happened Guys! I can’t laugh alone Issa Thread.

“My colleague is a friend to the groom and as such, had to represent. They worked back in day as bankers in one of the top generation Banks. There was lotsa food and drinks, DJ was on point, everything was going on smoothly.

“But then again, both the groom and the bride cooked separately to ensure the meal gets to all the people they invited (which i think is the norm these days with Yoruba weddings) but unfortunately, the food on the groom side had finished in no time.

“Then walked in a very important guest from the groom’s family, a very close relation of the mother in law of the bride. He apparently showed up late and she needed to have them served. They were just too important not to be entertained.

“The mother in law approached the bride to speak to her caterer to have them serve her guests who had just arrived. to her surprise, she declined and said the food remaining was for some guests at home.

“The mother in law ignored her and went to dish out some food from the cooler and ordered it to be taken to the guest who were already seated and waiting. The caterer couldn’t stop her because after all, she was the mother of the groom!

“Next thing, the bride came down from the car and ordered that the food be returned. The guys carrying the food were confused. The bride actually went by herself, collected the tray and poured the food back into the cooler

“The Mother in law felt to embarrassed and disrespected that she slapped the bride. The bride returned the slap! Then heavens let loose.

“There was chaos everywhere. The groom and the groomsmen were so disappointed. he said he wasn’t interested in the solemnization of the union anymore. He left along with his family members. The bride too left as well

“In the end, my colleague kukuma packed her ‘Kaya’ and left, leaving a huge number of guest murmuring and stuff at what had transpired.”