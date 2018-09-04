Pulse.com.gh logo
Thief invades shoe store, mistakenly steals only right-foot shoes


A CCTV footage shows a man enter the shop and hurriedly went round picking the shows from the shelves with his face covered.

Police in Virginia are reportedly searching for a burglar who invaded a shoe store to steal shoes, but mistakenly made away with only right-foot shoes.

Reports say the said burglar made his way into Clean Soles located in Roaoke, Virginia on August 25 with the apparent intention of stealing shoes.

However, for fear of being caught, he hurriedly ended up leaving with 13 shoes which were all right-footed.

A CCTV footage shows a man enter the shop and hurriedly went round picking the shows from the shelves with his face covered.

Owner of the store, Rob Wickham said the burglary made no sense to him, "unless you have two right feet."

He added that the break-in was "pretty much risking ones freedom for nothing."

UPI.com reported that, aside the 13 right footed shoes, the suspected thief picked one whole pair of sneakers and a few shirts and hoodies.

However, Rob Wickham believe the burglar could have done better, wondering "What was the point of grabbing one shoe off the shelf?"

The Clean Soles store is said to have suffered a similar burglary in July for which police charged a 17-year-old.

 

