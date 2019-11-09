Bride insists her brother walks her down the aisle despite suffering major injuries two months to her wedding

The accident left him with broken ankles and knees, broken right clavicle and elbow, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, perforated bowel and perforated stomach.

Nonetheless, it did not stop Deborah from holding dear a sacred promise they made to each other when they were kids.

Growing up, Deborah and her brother had decided that he would walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. They always looked forward to that day.

However, two months to her wedding, her brother was involved in a Ghastly car accident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Her brother developed a cold feet walking her down the aisle as they had discussed. He asked Deborah to pick someone else to do the honors as he would not want to spoil pictures of her walking to meet her husband.

Deborah however insisted on him walking her down the aisle, stating that he would be the perfect in all the pictures.

On 23rd June 2019 my brother was in a near fatal car accident. He had to be cut out of the car that had collided with a tree and airlifted to hospital. He suffered major injuries, breaking both of his ankles and knees in multiple places, breaking his right clavicle and elbow, fracturing his ribs, a collapsed lung, perforated bowel and perforated stomach. There is nothing that could have prepared us for this news. I was broken, confused and had moved beyond weary to just completely flat out finished. So the only option left was to hand everything over to God because I had nothing left to give.

The thing is my brother had been in hospital for 2 days and we had no idea, the police nor the hospital had contacted us and so we were none the wiser. But God already had Him covered, God ensured that he had no brain injuries, God ensured that his spine was intact and unharmed, God ensured that authorities would be able to cut him out of the car, God ensured that his surgeons would be able to carry out his preliminary surgery with skill and precision. God was always in control no matter how hopeless or bleak the situation may have seemed. He was by his side, His angels were on specific assignment and there was a battle for his life in the realm of the spirit that our God claimed the victory in.

My brother was meant to walk me down the aisle on my wedding day which was exactly 2 months from the date of the accident. He was already dealing with a pre-existing medical condition and he thought that because of this and the difficulties he already had with walking, that I wouldn’t want him taking me down the aisle anymore. He thought it might spoil my picture perfect vision of my wedding day and he discussed with me early on in the year someone else perhaps stepping in for him. But you see the truth is my idea of picture perfect is exactly this! It has God all over it, it has His victory etched in every tear, in every smile and in every hand raised. That is my picture perfect, that was always my greatest desire that Gods faithfulness, His mercy, His power and His glory would be revealed to believers and unbelievers alike.

there is no situation, no circumstance, no predicament that God cannot use to reveal himself. We spend so much time operating in fear and shame, scared of what people might think of us, our families, our lives if we open ourselves up. But those things we are scared of people knowing about, those things we are scared of people seeing are the very peculiarities that God desires to use!

The enemy didn’t want this day to happen, he didn’t want this wedding to go ahead, he didn’t want my brother to survive. He wanted the wedding cancelled and replaced with a funeral and if not at the very least he wanted it to be a pitiful day. But God had already written this moment, He had already determined who was going to come out as victorious, He had already set out every comeback for every setback the enemy would try to throw at us. The enemy is so crafty, he tries to cripple us with trauma and pain to stop us from operating at the frequency God requires of us.

Elder @simone_olagoke wasn’t aware of any of these details but she sensed and declared victory on this day, she said that the enemy was mad, that we he had been defeated and that God had won the victory!

My charge to you is to use it ALL. Use every battle to grow spiritually, to draw closer to God, to stabilise your foundations. Let God turn every ounce of your circumstance around, let Him transform your mind and the way you see things. Allow Him to take full control and watch Him blow your mind, He is mighty to save.