According to Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, both the holy bible and African tradition frown on bride price being paid for non-virgins.

He took to Twitter on November 7, 2020, to make the controversial claim, and it has since been receiving a lot of reactions, with some people agreeing with him, while others also disagree.

Backing his assertion with Exodus chapter 22, from its verse 16 down to 17, Reno Omokri said the Bible did not recognise non-virgins as women who deserve bride price and that he said is what prevails in deeply rooted traditional African societies.

“What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non-virgins,” Reno Omokri.

The Exodus chapter 22 verse 16 to 17 which he refers to reads: “If a man seduces a virgin who is not betrothed and lies with her, he shall give the bride-price for her and make her his wife. If her father utterly refuses to give her to him, he shall pay money equal to the bride-price for virgins.”

Reno is on record to have recently advised young men to ignore high bride prices and head to the nearest registry to get married if brides’ families want to frustrate them.

“If she refuses, perhaps she is not the one”, he advised.

“If you want to marry and the girl’s family gives you a long list of things to provide before you can marry, just go to the nearest marriage registry and marry inexpensively. If she refuses, perhaps she is not the one. Marry according to your pocket.”