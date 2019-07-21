The pregnant lady showed up at the bride's house where the traditional wedding was being held and claimed the groom was responsible for the pregnancy.

According to relationship counselor David Papa Bondze-Mbir who narrated the incident in series of posts on Facebook, the wedding was supposed to start at 10:30am.

At at 12:30pm, the Bride, who was identified only as Gloria and her family failed to show up for the church wedding although the groom, his family and friends were already seated for the ceremony to begin.

Later, the bride's family decided to cancel the ceremony and returned the engagement drinks and items to the groom's family at the Church’s premise which was still packed.