RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Masquerade screams as bullet penetrates him after spiritual powers failed

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A masquerade who is reported to have been displaying magical powers for a long time recently got disappointed as a bullet allegedly penetrated him.

Bullet penetrates masquerade after spiritual powers failed
Bullet penetrates masquerade after spiritual powers failed Bullet penetrates masquerade after spiritual powers failed Pulse Ghana

Reports say the sad incident occurred during a masquerade festival in Igbope, Igboho in Nigeria’s Oyo state.

Recommended articles

The said masquerade was just one of many others who were trying to show off the potency of his spiritual powers when they failed him.

It is reported that he was attempting to show that he was bulletproof but the bullets fired at him penetrated his body.

A video of the scene was shared by a Facebook user, Shitta Olajide Fasasi on the social media platform and many people have been reacting to the incident.

READ ALSO: Airplane gets stuck in mud at airport after skidding off the runway (video)

“The magic power failed the masquerade!!! And, Masquerade’s spiritual powers failed and the bullets penetrated his body during Masquerades festival in Igbope, Igboho, Oyo state two days ago.

“Meanwhile, the Masquerade has been performing it in the past before this failure. Only God, the almighty is the most powerful,” Shitta Olajide Fasasi wrote to caption the video.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte