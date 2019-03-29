Bulletproof charm fails spiritualist as gunshot ‘tears’ him to death

According to dailymailgh.com, the young man identified as Isaac Mensah ended up in the morgue after the said bulletproof charm he was confident of, failed to protect him.

Reports say while in the presence of other people, the deceased pointed a fully loaded gun at himself, bragging about how he was immune against bullet penetration. But no sooner did he daringly pull the trigger than his body sprawled on the floor, gasping for air.

It is unclear from the reports which part of his body was hit by the bullet.

Isaac Mensah from a rural village of Atonsuogya, near the town of Mampong in the Ashanti region was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital by the people present, including the village's assemblyman and one Owusu Isaac.

Unfortunately, the spiritualist gave up the ghost at the hospital, and his corpse was deposited at its morgue for autopsy.