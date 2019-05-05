According to him, Christ promised some 2000 years ago that he will be coming soon and that many decades have passed and he is yet to come.

"We all believe Christ will come again but the way things are going, we will be 100 years of age and we may not even see him," he said on his Soul TV station.

"The best thing for us is to also chill," he added.

He clarified what he meant by chilling, saying it is not about being promiscuous but having money to buy a car and build a house.

"Let us chill in the name of Christ," he said.

