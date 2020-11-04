According to the Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, the Revival Mission Church, Kabete, in Nairobi risks suffering dire consequences if the sum of 58,000 KES doesn’t hit his account on or before November 31, 2020.

He explained that he had been a member of the church from 1997 to 2018 when he left.

The reason why Dishon is demanding a refund of the offerings he is supposed to have given to God is that according to him, he did not give them voluntarily but rather “undue influence, duress, and intimidation.”

He took to Twitter to share a copy of the letter addressed to the leadership of the Revival Mission Church dated October 30, under the heading: “Refund of offerings contributed from 1998 to 2017.”

He has vowed to take legal action against the church if it fails to honuor his demand for a refund of all his offerings given to it over the period.

READ ALSO: “I don’t care how many marriages it takes; I will keep trying..." - Woman, 56 to divorce 10th hubby

Christian man threatens church with legal action over offerings given from 1998 to 2017

It is not clear from the letter how Dishon came to the conclusion that the offerings he gave to the church for over two decades would amount to 58,000 KES.

If the church fails to pay him and the matter gets to the court, the applicant might be faced with the burden of first of all proving that he indeed made the offerings to the church over the period in question, and secondly whether indeed he did so “undue influence, duress, and intimidation” as he has claimed in his letter.

Dishon’s matter is an interesting one which may open a floodgate of similar demands by other disgruntled Christians across the world, depending on the court’s verdict.

It will be interesting to see how the unfolding drama will play out eventually.