The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kenya has reportedly invited four cabinet ministers (secretaries) for questioning over alleged plot to assassinate the country’s vice president, William Ruto before the 2022 General Election.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the four Cabinet Secretaries, James Macharia (Transport), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Peter Munya (Trade) appeared at Kiambu Road on Monday, June 24, where they were expected to record statements.

It is reported that, a leaked letter emanating from a secret meeting held by the four public officials at a top hotel along Thika Road suggest that, they had been plotting to assassinate the vice president of the eastern African country to prevent him from fulfilling his 2022 presidential ambition.

Aside the alleged assassination, the plot also reportedly include other means of blocking the DP from accessing the larger Mount Kenya region to sell his campaign message to the Kenyan populace.

However, one of the accused officials, Peter Munya who happens to be the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Trade rubbished the allegations.

He said: “We have been having meetings as leaders from Central Kenya; I have been chairing the meetings as mandated by the president.

"We are having another meeting to discuss progress of these projects. Nothing unusual, nothing sinister for people from a certain region to meet and address specific issues. No meeting planned to assassinate DP William Ruto."

Peter Munya also decried how his boss, the vice president failed to follow laid down procedure to address his complaints, but chose to just place a call to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and directed them to summon him and his colleagues.

"They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada (Hotel); he gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019.

"These are very serious allegations especially coming from the person of the stature of the DP and the office he holds. I would expect somebody in that office to use machinery to do investigations and stop such unsubstantiated claims. This is painting us in bad light and injuring our reputation. We are waiting for DCI to conclude investigations and decide on way forward. We will continue working with DP and president, we don't have any problems ," Tuko.co.ke quoted Munya as saying.

Reports say the allegations have triggered reinforcement in security at some state facilities to guard against the said plot.