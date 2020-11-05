Reports say the honourable lawmaker was invited to speak at a Peace for Election 2020 Programme in a Catholic Conference Room at Tarkwa when he committed the biblical faux pas.

As the December 7 general elections approach, the political tension in the country is gradually heightening, so well-meaning organisations such as the faith-based ones have been undertaking public sensitization programmes to make Ghanaians embrace peace during and after the elections.

Being the member of parliament representing the people of Tarkwa-Nsuem constituency, George Mireku Duker was invited to use his influence to drum home the message to the congregation.

However, surprisingly, during the speech, he asked the church members to open Psalm 500, a chapter they could not find in the Bible because the entire book of psalm ends at chapter 150 which reads: “Praise the Lord! Praise God in his sanctuary; praise him in his mighty firmament.”

It is unclear if it was simply a slip of the tongue or the MP was overconfident and didn’t do his homework well before appearing at the event to speak.

Unfortunately for him, the Catholic church is not one of the places he could make such a huge blunder without being exposed, because bible studies is a serious business there.

Watch the hilarious scene in the video below: