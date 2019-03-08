34-year-old Nicholas Larbi and his wife, Sarah Ofori are reported to have locked themselves up in their room, and taken a poisonous substance which resulted in their death.

Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darkey is reported to have confirmed the incident to Adom FM, saying one Adamu, father of the deceased man had come to report the matter to his outfit.

“Mr Adamu who is the father of the man came to tell us his son, Nicholas Larbi, 34 and his wife, Sarah Ofori, have locked themselves since morning. So we rushed to the scene and found out the husband was dead while the woman was also battling for breath,” DSP Darkey is quoted as saying.

Sarah Ofori who is reported to have suffered 7 miscarriages in her 10-year-old marriage was then rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment, but she could not survive.

Usually, family and friends put pressure on couples who are not able to bear fruit within a certain period after their marriage, with some tagging them as barren.

Saddened DSP Darkey ceased the opportunity to advise couples to not bow to such pressures and end up ruining their lives.