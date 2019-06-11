The church has suffered a lot of backlash from the public after the news went viral.

However, it has found it prudent to clarify the matter, saying it was the couple themselves who voluntarily confessed to conducting themselves immorally.

Read the church’s statement below:

“The church has a Marriage Committee that supervises marriage right from knowing the will of God, to obtaining parents’ consent, marriage registration to church wedding.

READ ALSO: “I have lots of cash and I can buy 7 to 8 planes instantly” – Kumchacha angrily discloses source of wealth

“When the intending couples were told to go to Brass Region in Bayelsa state to obtain the man’s parents’ consent, they spent several days together before coming back to Yenagoa. They slept on the same bed and engaged in moral acts which amounted to sin and against the marriage process of the Church. They felt what they had done was bad and reported themselves to their pastors.

“They were subsequently placed on discipline by the State Overseer. After some period, reporting that they have repented, the courtship was allowed to commence again.

“As preparation for wedding was going on, it was discovered that they again engaged in acts contrary to the laid down procedure by the marriage committee of the church. This is after they had been disciplined earlier and warned not to engage in acts that will impact negatively on their proposed marriage.

“When the Marriage Committee put a direct question to them based on the latest development, the man accepted their error. It is important to note here, that the church stands on holiness and members have been consistently admonished to “abstain from all appearance of evil. It is not also true that the parents pleaded with the pastor to wed them on the 8th June, 2019.

“The summary is that they behaved themselves unseemingly, and were in haste to enjoy the benefits the church and God allow only married couples to enjoy,” the Deeper Life Church stated.