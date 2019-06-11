It was the controversial founder of International God’s Way Church, bishop Daniel Obinim who recently boasted of his ability to buy five planes.

As if it was a exhibitionism contest, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha also came out to brag that he can buy 8 planes instantly and still be in good standing financially.

According to him, aside his fat bank accounts and estates, he has over two thousand cattle, saying that his wealth is not from his congregation’s contributions.

READ ALSO: "I feel like I no longer have an identity" – Woman says unknown man registered her as legally married wife, took loans in her name

“Apart from the pastoral work, I have other businesses, I have lots of cash and I can buy 7 to 8 planes instantly. You don’t know the money I have in my bank account, and you don’t know the money I have saved elsewhere.

“People think pastors get money through the GHC1 and GHc2 we collect from our congregations. I have two thousand cattle, I own lands, five estates and other properties.

“If we as pastors pray for people to prosper, we also have to be prosperous, the fact that we are pastors doesn’t mean we should be poor”, Kumchacha is quoted as saying.

Well, it will not be a surprise to learn that pastors are among the richest people in Ghana, but who are you to judge?