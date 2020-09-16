Reports say he was arrested on Monday 14th September 2020 by the police alongside some other people following complaints from a member of Traditional Religion Association Worshipers of Nigeria, Amoo Awosunwon.

Tobiloba Jolaoso was arrested with others identified as Ladiva Aije, Juliet Semion, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, Adeniran Eritosin, and Tunde Jimoh.

They appeared before the magistrate court on eight counts charge bordering on conspiracy, a publication of obscene film, an insult to religion, breach of peace, and damage of police station window.

According to Nigerian media reports, Tobiloba Jolaoso (Kingtblakhoc) was seen dressed like an Osun with a woman who went completely naked to shoot the said pornographic film.

The development didn’t go down well with some members of Traditional Religion Association Worshipers of Nigeria.