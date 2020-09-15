The US-based Ghanaian pastor killed his wife, 27-year-old Barbara Tommey in Orlando Florida after shooting him seven times in the morning of Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in front of the Orlando Credit Union.

A video surfaced subsequently in which he is seen issuing death threats on the life of his wife in the presence of her brother before killing her later.

He is currently in the custody of the US authorities facing trial for first-degree murder with a firearm.

Sharing his views on the development, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako said he once visited Sylvester Ofori’s church in the US and realized that his ‘son’ was under a spiritual attack and he had fallen.

“I noticed there was something wrong when I visited his [Sylvester] church. All his deeds showed that he had fallen and I advised him,” he said in a radio interview.

He recounted how while on the pulpit, Mr Ofori was hitting him in an abnormal way amidst praises that “you are a true man of God”.

He added that he was later informed that the killer pastor’s conducts were as a result of drunkenness.

Listen to Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako in the audio below as he makes the claims: