According to the popular man of God, the state should stop dreaming of ever making churches pay taxes on the revenues they make from their activities until it factors them in it plans and supports them financially.

He explained that never in the history of Ghana has any government supported the church in any way although the church has contributed immensely to the development of the country in diverse ways including job creation, building schools, scholarships for students and so on.

The bishop lamented that the only thing the church keeps getting from the two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP who have governed Ghana for years in return for contributing to the national development are threats of getting closed down and being taxed.

“The church has built schools, hospitals, issued scholarships, and other good and wonderful things. But what do we see? The government threatening the church,” he lamented.

Bishop Agyinasare warned the state to take its eyes off the church’s revenues, arguing that in other countries like the United Kingdom, the church is given 25% of the contribution of its members in tax as gift aid but nothing of the sort happens in Ghana, so the country has no moral right to impose any tax obligations on the church.

“Since the inception of our fourth republican constitution, no party, be it the NPP or NDC, has included the church in their plans. What the church keeps receiving over the years from political figures in the media are threats of closure and taxation. If governments would not help the church, they should not be eyeing what she gets from tithes and offerings,” the man of God warned

He further lamented how the political parties sidelined the church in formulating their 2020 manifestos and focused attention on minority groups and even made allocations for them when in fact, the church forms over 70% of the country’s population.

Watch him in the video below as he voices out the church’s concerns: