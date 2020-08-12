Jibril Aliyu, from Badariya Area of Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria’s Kebbi State lost his mother two years ago and ever since then, he was denied shelter, clothing, food, not to talk of health care, according to Nigerian media reports.

It is reported that the youngster was maltreated like an animal to the extent that he was feeding on the remnant food of the animals he was tied with and even ate his faeces, until he was rescued by some Human Right Activist.

It is further reported that the inhumane treatments Jibril was subjected to over the years have made him lose his senses and behaves exactly like an animal after dwelling with and bonding with them for a long time.

Police have arrested Jibril’s two step-mothers, together with his father who are said to be currently in custody while further investigations go on.

The victim is reportedly undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi.

Below is the video of the little boy being rescued: