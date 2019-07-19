A barrister and solicitor and former television and radio presenter from Kenya, Esther Adongo Arunga has reportedly been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for lying about the death of her son to save her husband who murdered him from suffering the consequences.

The beautiful lady who is now resident in Australia is married to Quincy Timberlake and they both co-founded the PlaCenta Party.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the Australian court on Thursday, Jul 18, sentenced her to 10 months non-custodial term after she pleaded guilty to charges of being an accessory to the murder of her son.

In a testimony she gave on July 15, the ex-TV journalist confessed her husband "hit the boy's stomach repeatedly and threw him against a wall in a bid to rid him of demons", the news website added.

Reports say the revelation by Esther Adongo Arunga also known as Esther Timberlake confirmed the autopsy report which concluded that the child died "as a result of severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar”.

How could a woman worth her salt witness the murder of her own son by her husband and heartlessly choose to hide the truth? That is the question some people have been asking after the sentencing of Esther.

However, she told the court that it was an attempt to save her husband from being handed a severe sanction for the murder of her son.