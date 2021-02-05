Reports say he won a whopping GHc1.42 million after staking just GHc50.00.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the win also came with a unique prize of GH¢20,000, which makes it the highest jackpot break ever in the history of a jackpot in Ghana.

What makes, Acquaah-Arhin mind-blowing is the fact that he has experience in the lottery game and is unable to figure out winning numbers.

Just like many others, the winner himself could not believe he won such a colossal amount of unexpected money as a result of a paltry GH¢50 he initially thought he was just virtually throwing away especially as it was the first time he had ever engaged in such a draw.

Daily Graphic seller wins life-changing GHc1.42 million NLA jackpot after staking GHc50.00

“I think this is just a reward from God for all the lives I’ve touched. I believe that is how come God has decided to help me to recoup whatever I lost in 10 folds,” Charles Acquaah-Arhin was quoted as having said.

READ ALSO: 22 days after election in Uganda, Museveni refuses to restore social media – Bobi Wine cries

In other news, member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Alfred Obeng-Boateng who is the author of the famous Approachers Series books has disclosed that he became a millionaire in his second year in the university as a result of his books.

Approachers Series books were popular at a point in time in all Senior High Schools across the country and the author who was then a student has ended up in parliament representing the people of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency.

Speaking on Personality Profile, on Joy FM, Alfred Obeng-Boateng said at the time, many people were ordering the textbooks in huge quantities for students across the country, so he made a lot of money from the sales.

“From the second year to the third year, I was a millionaire, just that I kept it quiet. Putting assets aside, at the time I was even richer than now, because, nationwide no student goes to school without looking for Approachers Series,” the CEO of Approachers Ghana Limited told the host of the show Lexis Bill.

He explained that he had the idea to write the book while doing his national service after finishing his Advance Level education.