Reports say Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

According to Nigerian media reports, she was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital she was rushed to after the electrocution incident.

READ ALSO: Company seeks employees to test its raunchy sex toys for over Ghs150k salary plus free orgasm

Fellow industry players have been expressing their tributes. Popular dancer, Poco Lee also wrote: “We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large…. Forever in our Hearts #restinpeacepicturekodak.”

Dancer and video vixen dies after being electrocuted while charging her phone
Dancer and video vixen dies after being electrocuted while charging her phone

Nigerian hip hop recording artist Olamide also wrote: “Rest up Kodak”

Dancer and video vixen dies after being electrocuted while charging her phone
Dancer and video vixen dies after being electrocuted while charging her phone