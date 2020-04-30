Reports say Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos.

According to Nigerian media reports, she was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital she was rushed to after the electrocution incident.

Fellow industry players have been expressing their tributes. Popular dancer, Poco Lee also wrote: “We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large…. Forever in our Hearts #restinpeacepicturekodak.”

Dancer and video vixen dies after being electrocuted while charging her phone

Nigerian hip hop recording artist Olamide also wrote: “Rest up Kodak”