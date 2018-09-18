Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family denies him entry


What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family denies him entry'

Charles Odhiambo had gone missing for about six months and the family resorted to a soothsayer to figure out his possible whereabouts, after they claimed to have received incessant death 'messages' through 'visions' directing them to local mortuaries to search for him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'Dead man', Charles Odhiambo returns home 1 month after burial, family denies him entry play

A 37-year-old man is currently living outside his own home Kenya’s Siaya County because he has been prohibited from entering until the body of the unidentified man buried in their compound is exhumed and a ritual is performed to exorcise bad omen.

Reports say Charles Odhiambo had gone missing for about six months and the family resorted to a soothsayer to figure out his possible whereabouts, after they claimed to have received incessant death 'messages' through 'visions' directing them to local mortuaries to search for him.

Unsurprisingly, the female soothsayer they consulted reportedly confirmed the acclaimed visions and asked the Odhiambo family to go to the mortuary where they reportedly picked a male body with a similar birth mark on the left ankle as that of Charles Odhiambo and buried in July.

'Dead man', Charles Odhiambo returns home 1 month after burial, family denies him entry play

However, according Tuko.co.ke, a relative of the supposed deceased saw him about a month later hawking groundnuts in Kisumu on Thursday, September 14.

READ MORE: Man returns home to meet wife and mechanic dead in his garage after having sex

Charles Odhiambo is quoted as saying: “I have been away for six months since I left home. When I heard I was buried, I returned home on the same day. A relative who spotted me in Kisumu told me I was buried one month ago. He held me, before he cried then said he would not leave again, we had to go home.”

Despite all his attempts to convince the family that he is indeed alive, they are still sceptical, saying they would have to first exhume the buried body and then perform some rituals before he is allowed entry into his own home.

Meanwhile, some curious residents have been visiting him outside his home to greet and have a feel of him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dance Fever: Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit Dance Fever Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit
Disturbing: Man accidentally crushes his 18-months old son to death while reversing car Disturbing Man accidentally crushes his 18-months old son to death while reversing car
Achievement: Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu Achievement Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu
Ghana2pac: SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media
Video: Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician
Video: Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night

Recommended Videos

Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface



Top Articles

1 Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay...bullet
2 Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops...bullet
3 Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45bullet
4 Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
5 Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunty...bullet
6 Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at nightbullet
7 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for...bullet
8 Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when...bullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Related Articles

Disturbing Man accidentally crushes his 18-months old son to death while reversing car
Achievement Lady brags about orgasmic one night stand with actor, Mr. Ibu
Ghana2pac SupaChallenge and 6 others that made people go crazy on social media
Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician
Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night
Revelation!!! “I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell
Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen
Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
5 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to...bullet
6 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnantbullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
9 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on...bullet
10 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet

Filla

Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airport
Horror Student stabs teacher to death
“A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Muslim preacher, Nassim Abdi
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
X
Advertisement