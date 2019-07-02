Deeper Life landlord bans female tenants and visitors from wearing trousers

Deuteronomy 22:5 reads: "A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman's garment, for all who do so are an abomination to the LORD your God."

However, contemporary trends and ‘modernisation’ make people believe that they have freedom to decide what to wear or not, regardless of whether their dressing is provocative to the opposite sex.

In sharp contrast with the contemporary trends and ‘modernisation’, a notice pasted on the walls of a conservative Deeper Life Church landlord in Achara, Enugu state, Nigeria explicitly bans wearing of trousers by his female tenants and their female visitors in his house.

READ ALSO: Woman writes a whole book on how TB Joshua allegedly raped her for 14 good years (video)

The notice shared online by one Pablo Richie reads: “ATTENTION PLEASE! Ladies are not allowed to wear trousers or shorts into this compound. Please comply”.

According to Pablo Richie, he was once a tenant in the said house, but was evicted when a new landlord took ownership of the house.

He is reported as saying that he passed by the house recently, only to spot the controversial notice pasted at vantage points on the walls.