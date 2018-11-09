Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose

The teacher revealed that it was difficult for him to penetrate the victim, so he turned her upside-down to enable easy insertion.

  • Published:
7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose play

Reports say a 7-year-old girl in Tamale in the Northern region who was defiled by her 21-year-old Arabic teacher is now in a terrible condition as she bleeds from the vagina, anus and nose.

Joy News’ reporter, Martina Bugri is quoted as saying: “From medical reports, the young girl is bleeding from the vagina, anus, nose, mouth, and ears.”

The victim’s mother reportedly discovered her predicament after she fell ill and was taken to the hospital for treatment where she revealed her ordeal.

As of Thursday, November 8, myjoyonline.com reported that the victim was still on admission at the hospital.

She is so traumatised that she reportedly shivers when she sees a man.

Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and is being arraigned for court after he allegedly admitted to the offence, saying it was his first time.

READ ALSO: Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)

The Regional Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Emmanuel Holaju confirmed the incident, saying further investigations are underway.

The suspect is reported as saying he lured the victim into his office under the guise of teaching her, but got attracted to her skin after spotting it through her torn trousers.

He further revealed that it was difficult for him to penetrate the victim, so he turned her upside-down to enable easy insertion.

Emmanuel Holaju said: “The suspect is having a change of mind and wants to deny some of the accusations but we are going to court on the matter.”

He added that medical reports indicate that the suspect had indeed penetrated the victim in her vagina and anus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed
Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video) Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)
Unromantic man slaps female lawyer, police say she is at fault Unromantic man slaps female lawyer, police say she is at fault
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
Three siblings arrested for armed robbery Three siblings arrested for armed robbery
‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon ‘Rasta man’ kills leopard single-handedly without any weapon

Recommended Videos

Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’ Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)
Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men



Related Articles

10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution

Filla

Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual
Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual
How could an armed police officer get so drunk?
How could an armed police officer get so drunk?
Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
Woman, 82 says this exercise helps her withstand lover, 39 in bed
This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed
X
Advertisement