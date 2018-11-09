7-year-old girl defiled by teacher bleeds from vagina, anus and nose

news

Reports say a 7-year-old girl in Tamale in the Northern region who was defiled by her 21-year-old Arabic teacher is now in a terrible condition as she bleeds from the vagina, anus and nose.

Joy News’ reporter, Martina Bugri is quoted as saying: “From medical reports, the young girl is bleeding from the vagina, anus, nose, mouth, and ears.”

The victim’s mother reportedly discovered her predicament after she fell ill and was taken to the hospital for treatment where she revealed her ordeal.

As of Thursday, November 8, myjoyonline.com reported that the victim was still on admission at the hospital.

She is so traumatised that she reportedly shivers when she sees a man.

Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and is being arraigned for court after he allegedly admitted to the offence, saying it was his first time.

The Regional Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Emmanuel Holaju confirmed the incident, saying further investigations are underway.

The suspect is reported as saying he lured the victim into his office under the guise of teaching her, but got attracted to her skin after spotting it through her torn trousers.

He further revealed that it was difficult for him to penetrate the victim, so he turned her upside-down to enable easy insertion.

Emmanuel Holaju said: “The suspect is having a change of mind and wants to deny some of the accusations but we are going to court on the matter.”

He added that medical reports indicate that the suspect had indeed penetrated the victim in her vagina and anus.