According to Chris Oyakhilome, the scary pandemic which promises to overwhelm the world is an orchestration of demons.

Just as other pastors have done, the popular man of God too prayed to bind the virus and make it loosen its grips of the world.

“In the name of Jesus, we come against coronavirus from the very cores of it, from the very roots of it, and we come against the devils, the demons of darkness that spearheaded this project,” the pastor prayed.

On Thursday, March 19, Ghana’s President Akufo Addo held a breakfast meeting with Christian religious leaders in Accra where various men of God prayed for the nation and the world at large against the deadly COVID-19.

A couple of days ago, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, simply known as T.B. Joshua declared that the coronavirus pandemic will be over by March 27.

“I came out at the beginning of this year saying last year will end in March and the year will continue to be very fearful till this month [March]. This month 27th, it will be over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not – no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came,” T.B. Joshua declared, adding: “If it is not a medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out. It will go the way it came,” he said to much applause from his congregation.

READ ALSO: "The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today - WHO boss (video)

The general overseer of the Action Chapel International Nicholas Duncan Williams has also declared a -one-month prayer against the novel virus.

The virus has so far infected more than 184,000 people and killed at least 7,500 worldwide.

Ghana’s confirmed cases have risen from 7 on Wednesday, March 18 to 11 the next day, March 19, and all the cases are imported ones brought in by either foreigners or Ghanaians who lived abroad or travelled to the coronavirus-hit countries and returned with it.