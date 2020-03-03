Disturbing photos show vegetable vendor collecting them from a dirty gutter

A vegetable vendor was captured in photos collecting them from a dirty gutter to sell to his consumers.

The vegetable seller, who sells his goods from a wheelbarrow, reportedly had a minor accident and some of his vegetables fell into the gutter.

But ignoring them would lead to the collapse of his business and bankruptcy, so he blatantly bent down and picked them from the stinky drain and poured them on the ‘clean’ ones in the wheelbarrow.

