Ghanaian woman ‘pregnant’ with no baby is on the verge of death (video)

According to Adomfmonline.com, Mary Quansah, a 45-year-old woman, is on the verge of death due to very complicated ailments that have led to unusual bulging of her stomach to make her look like nine months pregnant.

She is reported to be in constant pain and was admitted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital November last year.

Doctors diagnosed her with three deadly conditions: Cholelithiasis, Polycystic Kidney and Multiple Uterine Fibroids.

As if the above-mentioned conditions are not life-threatening enough, she was also diagnosed with abnormal distension which has been with her for nine years, reports say.

READ ALSO: Video shows Nigerian officials shaking feet instead of hands to avoid Coronavirus (video)

Some family sources are reported as saying Mary has been battling the protruding stomach condition for over five years with no help in sight because she is poor and can’t afford the almost GH¢12,000.00 bill needed to save her life.

See her medical report below: