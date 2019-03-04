Doctor defiles 14-year-old rape victim he was supposed to examine

The victim, according to reports, went into the dispensary in Kathonzweni where Samuel Mutisya was detailed to attend to her, following her latest sexual assault allegedly perpetrated on her by a neighbour.

She further claimed to have been defiled by four men since January, this year.

However, instead of examining her to help police bring perpetrators of the criminal act to book, it was as if the little girl had jumped ‘from frying pan into fire’. Samuel Mutisya allegedly threw professionalism aside and had sex with the poor victim.

When he appeared in court on Friday, the clinical officer reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, and the case has been adjourned until March 14, 2019.

It is not clear what it is about the teenager that makes her attractive to almost everybody, including the health officer who should know better. Her situation begs the question of quality parental care, if she has one at all.