Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)

Normally, when people attend wedding ceremonies the climax of the entire event they cannot wait to witness is the moment the officiating pastor asks the groom to kiss his bride and the vice versa.

It is at this time the two partners showcase the ‘rehearsed’ kissing skills to the admiration of the wedding attendants who in return cheer them on.

However, this was not what happened in the case of a couple whose video has been making the rounds online since Thursday, November 1, and has so far gotten close to 100,000 views.

In the video, the groom anxiously walked to the veiled bride and lifted the veil in an attempt to kiss her as instructed by the pastor.

Unfortunately and incomprehensibly, the bride declined and turned her face away.

Apparently having seen the gesture, the pastor called for a rewind of the kiss, yet the stubborn bride worsened the matter by rudely and visibly turning down the kiss.

As if that was not rude enough, she walked away angrily, leaving the embarrassed groom, pastor, families and people shocked.

It is not clear yet where the embarrassing incident happened.

This video is reminiscent of a similar one which is equally in circulation showing a South African groom refusing to recite the wedding vows after the officiating pastor, saying the man of God did not have the right to determine what causes a breakdown or success of his marriage.

Linda Mthethwa is seen in a viral and widely condemned video bluntly refusing to say "till death do us part" and "for richer or poorer", even as the pastor insisted that he did

